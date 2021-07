PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 3-alarm fire is under investigation after fire tore through a home in Providence early Saturday morning.

Crews were called tot he 300 block of Academy Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

A neighbor shared video with 12 News and said the home went up in flames quickly.

A house next door was also damaged.

The Red Cross is assisting three families, four adults and two children, who live in the home.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.