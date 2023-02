PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A two car crash briefly shut down an exit ramp on the highway in Providence on Sunday morning.

According to State Police, the accident happened on I-95 North near the Thurbers Ave. exit around 7:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved, a jeep rolled over and another vehicle was damaged.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The area was clear in about 45 minutes.

Right now, there is no word on what caused the crash.