PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-car crash in Providence early Thursday morning sent one vehicle into a home.

Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. at the corner of Atwells and Academy avenues

A 12 News crew on scene saw at least one person taken to the hospital.

No word on the extent of their injuries or what led up to the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.