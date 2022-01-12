Crash leaves car upside down in front of Providence Public Safety Complex

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the crash on John Partington Way around 2 a.m. where a car was on its roof near the Providence Public Safety Complex.

The car knocked down the fence overlooking I-95 southbound.

It’s unclear how many people were in the car or if there were any injuries.

No word on what may have led up to the crash.

12 News has reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

