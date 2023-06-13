PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —Two Rhode Island State Police troopers are recovering after a crash last week on I-95.

The troopers had responded to a disabled vehicle near the Broad Street overpass in Providence around 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. The first trooper who arrived was unable to move the vehicle, so he blocked the left lane with his cruiser, state police said.

It was then, according to police, that a second cruiser rear-ended the parked cruiser. The second cruiser then struck the highway median, while the first cruiser was forced into the disabled vehicle.

State police said the troopers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with complaints of pain. Both have since been released.

The crash remains under investigation.