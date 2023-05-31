PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston ambulance is out of commission after fire officials say it was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in Providence.

Cranston Fire Chief James Warren told 12 News the rescue was traveling down Potters Avenue toward Broad Street just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The rescue was heading to Rhode Island Hospital with a patient when it collided with the motorcycle.

The patient and firefighters inside the ambulance were not injured, Warren said, and they were able to continue on to the hospital.

The motorcycle rider, who was with a group of eight to ten other riders, left the scene on a different motorcycle, according to Warren.

The chief said Rescue 2 will be out of service until repairs can be made.

The incident remains under investigation.