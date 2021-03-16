Cranston, Providence create joint ATV task force to crack down on illegal operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police in both Cranston and Providence are teaming up to keep illegal ATVs and dirt bikes off city streets.

Both departments announced the creation of a joint task force Tuesday afternoon with the goal of cracking down on the use of illegal off-road vehicles.

“Many of our residents, rightfully so, are fed up and are fearful of being struck by these riders, who typically operate with complete disregard to public safety,” Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said.

“By working together we are that much stronger,” he continued. “We will be sharing both intelligence, resources and personnel.”

Winquist also said R.I. State Police Col. James Manni offered to supply resources to the task force “without hesitation.”

“With the warmer months upon us, we know we will see an increase in this illegal activity, and we will be fully prepared to address it,” Winquist said.

Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements said both he and Winquist have heard from other neighboring communities who are also seeing an uptick in illegal ATV use, and they hope to expand their task force to eventually include those cities and towns as well.

“We will not tolerate or allow this activity to continue,” Clements said. “It’s dangerous to the public. Our phones ring off the hook when they are out they’re in certain neighborhoods.”

Officers in both cities have been put in dangerous situations trying to stop large groups of ATV and dirt bike riders.

Last week, a Cranston officer was assaulted while attempting to take two riders into custody, and a couple of months ago, another officer was struck and injured by a group of riders. In Providence, officers recently seized 13 illegal off-road vehicles and arrested five riders who led officers on a chase throughout the city.

Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins recently signed a series of executive orders in an effort to curb illegal ATV and dirt bike use in the city, including one that prohibits service stations from selling fuel to anyone operating an unregistered vehicle.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said he too hopes to target not only the reckless riders, but also those who enable them including service stations, sellers and group organizers.

He said these recent incidents should serve as a reminder of “how interconnected we all are.”

“The reality is, no one is safe unless all of us are safe,” he said. “We are all interconnected and we are all going to work together to keep our residents safe.”

Hopkins also recently changed course on what he wants the city to do with confiscated ATVs and dirt bikes. Instead of destroying them, Hopkins said they will be shipped to the Dominican Republic as part of a recent partnership with the Santo Domingo Police Department.

Elorza said Providence is considering a similar partnership in the future, but until then, confiscated ATVs and dirt bikes will continue to be destroyed.

“If they can be put to good use somewhere else, and there’s assurances that they’re not going to find their way back into the city, we’re open to that,” he said.

Jeremy Costa, a spokesperson for the motorbike community, asked Elorza whether they’ve considered creating a designated riding space. He said the task force will be looking at that as well.

“We want to find creative solutions,” he said.