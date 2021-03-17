Cranston man to admit to setting Providence police cruiser ablaze during 2020 riots

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man is expected to plead guilty to his alleged role in setting a Providence Police Department cruiser on fire during the summer of 2020.

Nicholas Scaglione, 31, was arrested for his alleged role in the torching and has been charged with malicious attempt to damage or destroy a vehicle, after an investigation determined he allegedly put a flammable liquid on the vehicle which intensified the flames, according to court documents.

A plea agreement shows Scaglione will admit to igniting the cruiser during the riot on June 2, 2020.

Court documents show Scaglione shared information with others about his role through text saying “that police cruiser that went up in flames last night can be replaced,” and “that was pent up years of rage and frustration with the way I’ve seen and been treated by police.”

Attempted malicious destruction of a vehicle is punishable with up to 20 years in federal prison, with a mandatory minimum term of five years of imprisonment and three years of supervised release.