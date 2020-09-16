Coyote caught in East Providence tests positive for rabies

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence Animal Control issued a warning to residents on Wednesday after capturing a rabid coyote.

According to Animal Control Officer William Muggle, a city employee saw the coyote acting strangely last Friday in the area of Eastern Avenue.

Muggle responded and caught the coyote, which later tested positive for rabies.

Rabies in coyotes is extremely rare, Muggle said, adding that there have only been three confirmed cases in Rhode Island since 1994.

“We ask that people use heightened caution, especially in that area,” he said. “Be sure not to leave pets or children outside unattended.”

“Coyotes are crepuscular, which means they are most active around dusk and dawn, but are often seen outside during the daytime hours as well,” Muggle continued.

Animal Control has also received reports of coyotes acting strangely in the area of Algonquin Road.

Anyone who spots a coyote out during the day, wandering aimlessly through a neighborhood, getting close without seeming fearful, stumbling or walking strangely, or acting aggressively is asked to call East Providence police at (401) 435-7600 or the R.I. Department of Environmental Management at (401) 222-3070.