Cox restores phone service in RI but says issues may persist

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A phone service outage that affected certain Cox Communications customers in Rhode Island and other parts of the country has been resolved.
Cox Northeast spokesperson Eric Wagner told Eyewitness News Tuesday evening that while connectivity was restored, additional interruptions are possible.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this caused,” Wagner said. “Some customers may experience intermittent issues over the next few hours.”
The outage Tuesday afternoon affected a number of public phone systems including Providence and North Providence police.