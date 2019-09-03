Cox restores phone service in RI but says issues may persist

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A phone service outage that affected certain Cox Communications customers in Rhode Island and other parts of the country has been resolved.

Cox Northeast spokesperson Eric Wagner told Eyewitness News Tuesday evening that while connectivity was restored, additional interruptions are possible.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this caused,” Wagner said. “Some customers may experience intermittent issues over the next few hours.”

The outage Tuesday afternoon affected a number of public phone systems including Providence and North Providence police.

There is a state wide problem with COX phone lines that are causing people to receive a busy signal when calling the Police Dept. They are working on the problem Posted by North Providence Police Dept on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Phone services have been restored throughout PVD's city buildings — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) September 3, 2019

Due to a national outage with Cox Communications, city departments have limited phone. This has not impacted emergency lines but has impacted multiple departments & @pvdschools



For city assistance email mccs@providenceri.gov



For PPSD assistance email questions@ppsd.org pic.twitter.com/V1bCjRphSv — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) September 3, 2019