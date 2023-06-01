PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A city ordinance will enable almost $6 million in federal funding to help neighborhoods in Providence.

The Providence City Council passed an ordinance at its meeting Thursday night that would adopt the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Budget for the next fiscal year.

The $5.755 million in funding would help support community centers, public service programs, housing, facility improvements and more across the city.

A total of $600,000 in public service grants will also help people experiencing unemployment and homelessness, in addition to providing clothing, music education and domestic violence resources.

For example, Amos House, a nonprofit organization helping people experiencing homelessness, would receive a $65,000 public service grant in federal funding.

The funds were reviewed by the council’s Committee on Urban Redevelopment Renewal and Planning (URRP) before passage by the council on Thursday night.