Councilor introduces legislation preventing relocation, removal of Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The debate over whether or not to move a statue of Christopher Columbus out of Providence’s Elmwood neighborhood continued Thursday evening after a city councilor introduced legislation to prevent it from being relocated.

Councilman James Taylor said the statue was a gift to the City of Providence Elmwood Neighborhood Association and is a “steadfast reminder of Elmwood’s past and prosperity.”

At Thursday night’s Providence City Council meeting, Taylor introduced legislation to ensure any discussion that may or may not occur about the location or proposed relocation of the statue includes input from residents of the Elmwood neighborhood.

Discussion of moving the statue began after vandals targeted it on Columbus Day. The statue was splashed with red paint and a sign was placed at its base that read: “Stop Celebrating Genocide.”

Don Angelo with the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America argues the statue should be moved to Federal Hill – and Mayor Jorge Elorza said he wouldn’t be opposed to relocating it to another neighborhood.

Councilwoman Katherine Kerwin previously argued that the statue should be removed from the city completely.