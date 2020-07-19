Councilman Igliozzi: Myself, family targeted by acts of intimidation and violence

PROVIDENCE , R.I. (WPRI) — Provide City Councilman John Igliozzi says that he and his family were targeted by “acts of intimidation and violence” and that he needs to “defund and abolish the Providence Police Department.”

He says that his property was vandalized and that his son’s tires on their cars were spiked.

“This was not a political statement adherent to the spirit of our first amendment. This was an act of intimidation and censure by threat,” he said in a statement. “As an elected official who has served this city for many years, ideological differences and spirited debates regarding our future are not new.”

Pictures he included with the statement showed several small metal spikes stuck in tires, as well as graffiti with the words “DEFUND THE POLICE” and “ACAB” on the sidewalk and street in front of his home.

“Yet, engaging in this type of behavior that is meant to cause fear of bodily injury or of life is not something that I will ever condone. Instead, I will continue to work with the community and my colleagues to find solutions to the problems and concerns that have been expressed through testimony and discussion at the Committee on Finance meetings.”

This comes just a week after a Providence Police cruiser was vandalized with similar graffiti and a group of protesters lit fireworks and honked their car horns outside of Governor Gina Raimondo’s home last Sunday night.

“I know the vandals that committed these acts are not representative of the community who has come before the City Council and asked for reform from the police department,” Igliozzi added.

“I will continue to listen and learn from these and other members of our community, and work to help initiate positive reforms that will continue to make the Providence Police Department the best department in the nation.”