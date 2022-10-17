PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A key City Council panel approved millions of dollars in tax breaks for the developers turning the vacant so-called “Superman” building into apartments, sending the proposal to the full City Council.

The downtown skyscraper loomed large in the window behind the council chambers as the Council Finance Committee voted in favor of the tax stabilization agreement (TSA), which would give developer High Rock Development a significant discount on its taxes for the first 30 years after the tower is redeveloped.

In a new presentation submitted to the council Monday, High Rock for the first time revealed its own estimates for how much rent could cost in the new apartment building, which has been celebrated for setting aside 20% of the 285 units for low-to-moderate income residents.

The “affordable” units will range in rent from $1,384 to $2,076, according to the presentation, but could go up if the area median income (AMI) increases. Those units will mostly be one-bedroom apartments, according to Nick Hemond, an attorney for the developer.

For the market-rate units, studio apartments would range from $2,071 to $2,289 for apartments ranging in size from 421 to 653 square feet.

A rendering from High Rock of a future apartment inside the Superman building

The one-bedroom apartments would range from $2,616 to $3,052 for apartments between 451 and 946 square feet. The two-bedroom apartments would be priced from $3,706 to $4,142, and the three-bedroom apartments would range from $4,796 to $5,287.

A large crowd of union workers, who will benefit from hundreds of construction jobs, lined up outside City Hall to testify in support of the project and cheered loudly inside the council chambers.

Others showed up to testify in opposition to the deal, arguing the low-income taxpayers paying for the deal cannot afford to live in the apartments the project will create.

Brett Smiley, who is taking over as mayor of Providence in January, testified in favor of the proposal, arguing it’s “critically important” to get the building in use again.

Smiley noted that while working for former Gov. Gina Raimondo, he was involved in the state’s attempts to redevelop the building with a large business tenant.

“We could never actually land one of those corporate tenants,” Smiley said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.