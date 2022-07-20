PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) wo has been charged in the death of an inmate faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Geoffrey Peters, 43, of Smithfield, was pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bail was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.

Peters was working at the time of Timothy McQuesten’s death on Jan. 18, 2021. Prosecutors allege Peters owed a duty of care to McQuesten and was “criminally negligent in the execution of his duty.”

McQuesten, 49, of Lincoln, had been placed on “crisis management” status and assigned to a monitoring cell inside the ACI’s Intake Services Center after he was charged with the murders of Kimberly and Mark Dupre.

The Target 12 Investigators previously learned that McQuesten’s clothes were removed — in accordance with crisis management protocol — so he couldn’t use them to hurt himself. But the prisoner was given a face mask because of the pandemic.

Video surveillance showed McQuesten choked himself by stuffing the mask into his mouth and cutting off his ability to breathe, sources with direct knowledge of the investigation previously told Target 12.

The investigation was initiated in accordance with the Attorney General’s Protocol for the Review of Incidents Involving Use of Deadly Force, Excessive Force and Custodial Death.

Peters has been a correctional officer for 15 years.