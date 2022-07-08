PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) has been charged in the death of an inmate last year, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

Geoffrey Peters, 43, of Smithfield, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Peters was working at the time of Timothy McQuesten’s death on Jan. 18, 2021. It is alleged that Peters owed a duty of care to McQuesten and was “criminally negligent in the execution of his duty.”

Last year, McQuesten, 49, of Lincoln, was placed on “crisis management” status and assigned to a monitoring cell inside the Intake Services Center at the ACI after he was charged with the murders of Kimberly and Mark Dupre.

Target 12 Investigators previously learned that McQuesten’s clothes were removed – in accordance with crisis management protocol – so he couldn’t use them to hurt himself. But the prisoner was given a face mask because of the pandemic.

Video surveillance reviewed by investigators showed McQuesten choking himself by stuffing the mask into his mouth and cutting off his ability to breathe, sources with direct knowledge of the investigation previously told Target 12.

The investigation was initiated in accordance with the Attorney General’s Protocol for the Review of Incidents Involving Use of Deadly Force, Excessive Force and Custodial Death.

Peters is scheduled to be arraigned on July 20.