PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man convicted of supplying fentanyl to a dealer will spend more than six years behind bars, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Keven Restrepo, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Restrepo was one of 16 people arrested in September 2021 following a months-long narcotics investigation.

Court documents reveal that FBI agents intercepted one of Restrepo’s phone calls, during which he boasted about supplying “significant quantities” of drugs to people in the past.

Restrepo also reportedly set up at least two 70-gram fentanyl deliveries to another Providence man, according to Cunha.

At the time of his arrest, Restrepo was out on bail and awaiting sentencing on multiple gang-related firearm and assault convictions.

Restrepo was sentenced to serve six-and-a-half years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.