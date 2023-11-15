EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a 17-year-old girl three decades ago will remain behind bars, the Rhode Island Parole Board decided Wednesday.

This is the third time Robert Jewett’s request for parole has been denied since he was sentenced to life in prison.

The now 52-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault for the 1990 death of Kimberly Rock.

Jewett was serving time at the Rhode Island Training School for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl when he killed Rock, according to prosecutors, and was taking part in a community-placement educational program that allowed him to leave the premises to attend classes.

In between classes, prosecutors believe Jewett broke into Rock’s East Providence home, sexually assaulted her and then strangled her.

Jewett was a minor when he killed Rock and was able to cut a deal with the state for a chance at parole.

He will be eligible for parole again in November 2026.