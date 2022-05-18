PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A federal judge has denied a request for early release from a man convicted of a double murder in Providence more than two decades ago.

Samuel Sanchez was part of a group of five people who carjacked Amy Shute and Jason Berguson after leaving a club back in 2000.

The couple was brought to Button Hole Golf Course in Johnston where they were robbed and shot, according to police.

Sanchez appealed to the court last week saying he suffers from health issues, including long COVID. Additionally, in a letter he sent to the U.S District Court of Rhode Island, he said he was worried about his family’s financial stability.

The federal judge said he denied the request because Sanchez’s health issues are currently being treated.

Two other men involved in the killing also asked for compassionate release, but were denied as well.