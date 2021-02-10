Convicted killer indicted in Providence cold case murder

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Boston man who is already serving multiple life sentences has been indicted in a Providence murder that’s gone unsolved for nearly a decade.

Nigel Nichols, 35, is charged with killing Steven Latimer and injuring several other people in a drive-by shooting outside a Dyer Street nightclub on Oct. 2, 2011, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

Police allege Nichols pulled up next to the victims’ vehicle and fired a pistol multiple times before driving away.

“Nearly 10 years have passed between the day Steven Latimer was murdered and today’s indictment,” AG Peter Neronha said. “This is a major step forward in our efforts to obtain justice for Mr. Latimer and his family.”

“I am grateful to the family for their patience, and to the Providence Police Department, whose persistence, in partnership with this Office, has brought us to this place today,” he continued.

Neronha’s office said the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Nichols with one count each of murder, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of a firearm, along with three counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in injury.

In 2015, Nichols was found guilty of the December 2009 double homicide of David Thomas and Domingo Ortiz in Providence. He is currently serving four life sentences and an additional 30-year sentence.

