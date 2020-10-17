Controversial gun buyback program held in Providence, Central Falls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The controversial gun buyback events in Providence and Central Falls are going on as scheduled, but with some changes, after a local gun rights group was denied an injunction to halt the program.

The Rhode Island 2nd Amendment Coalition went to court to argue the police departments were breaching their duty to protect the property of private citizens, however add they’re pleased that police departments in both cities say they’ll do their best to return stolen guns to their rightful owners, rather than destroy them.

Police will be conducting ballistic tests on all guns turned in, to see if they’ve been used in any crimes.

The Providence Police Union released a statement saying in part quote “We can all sleep a little better knowing the guns will be properly checked and only destroyed if need be or turned over as part of evidence in an investigation.”

Guns can be turned into the DaVinci Center in Providence and the Knights of Columbus in Central Falls from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone who cannot bring in a weapon on Saturday can email gunamnesty@providenceri.com to schedule a different time.

The two cities are offering a $200 Visa gift cards for handguns, $100 gift cards for rifles and shotguns, And $500 if the firearms are stolen.