Contract worker arrested for allegedly filming woman in shower at YMCA

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a contract worker allegedly videotaped a female in the shower at a YMCA in Providence.

The incident occurred at the East Side YMCA location on Hope Street early Wednesday morning, according to CEO of YMCA of Greater Providence Steven O’Donnell.

O’Donnell says the contract worker, who has not yet been identified, is employed by an off-site company.

“We continue to do our best to ensure we provide an environment that is safe and secure for all members and guests,” O’Donnell wrote in a statement.

No additional information has been released and the incident remains under investigation.