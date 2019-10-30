Construction worker rescued from scaffolding after medical episode

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A construction worker was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he suffered a medical emergency while up on scaffolding outside a Providence church.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church on Orchard Avenue.

Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Brian Mahoney tells Eyewitness News the worker was about 45 feet in the air when he fainted. He said it appeared to be due to a heart-related issue.

“We had to set up a rigging system and a tower ladder to extricate him from the top of the staging,” Mahoney said.

The worker has since been lowered from the scaffolding and transported from the scene by rescue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.