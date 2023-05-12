PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A major road work project in Providence could have a big impact on Mother’s Day weekend travel.

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is preparing to open a new bridge connecting I-95 North to Route 146 North.

RIDOT will close the off-ramp at Exit 38A at 9 p.m. Friday so the bridge can be moved into place. Lanes have also been narrowed and one of the two lanes is closed.

A busy weekend is ahead with #mothersday approaching! @RIDOTNews says to plan ahead, as crews begin their work to open a new bridge connecting I-95 North to Route 146 North in #Providence @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iYXqGqJ1iS — Joe Cortese “Cortez” (@JoeNews42) May 12, 2023

Drivers looking for detours around the construction zone can get onto the highway north of the interchange using the Charles Street, Branch Avenue or North Main Street on-ramps.

If you’re coming from further south, RIDOT suggests drivers take I-295 instead.

The changes will not affect the State Office’s exit, but RIDOT plans to install signs to direct drivers past the construction zone and down to Route 146 North at the Charles Street on-ramp.

There will be additional signage to mark the location of the new ramp before both lanes are reopened at 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are urged to use caution in work zones, plan ahead and consider taking alternate routes to their destination.

The bridge installation is part of the $265 million I-95 North Viaduct project. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2025.