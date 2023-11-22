PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those attending the Army-Navy game next month will have some options when it comes to getting to Gillette Stadium.

The MBTA will be offering commuter rail service, but the agency is reminding riders that tickets must be bought in advance through the mTicket app.

Tickets for Boston trains are running low, the MBTA said Wednesday, but there are still “plenty of tickets available” out of Providence.

Visit the MBTA’s website for more information.

The Army-Navy game is one of college football’s biggest events, and it’s being held in New England for the first time on Dec. 9. The rivalry dates back to 1890, and this year’s game coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

The festivities will extend to Providence, with the Rhode Island Convention Center set to host 3,000 Navy midshipmen and their families.

The game is sold out, but tickets may still be available in the resale market.