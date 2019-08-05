Community invited to help clean up Providence schools before academic year begins

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School District, the mayor and the school board are inviting residents and neighbors to get involved in making the city’s schools ready for the new academic year.

At the end of the month, the city will hold two cleanup days at buildings in need of a good scrubbing, the office of Mayor Jorge Elorza said Monday.

Volunteers will be asked to help clean up and make improvements on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six of the city’s schools as part of “All In: Our School Facilities Community Cleanup Opportunities.”

In light of the independent report earlier this summer that the city’s schools are in dire shape and disrepair, “We know the full transformation we seek will take time and collaboration,” Elorza said in a news release, “and we want all members of our community to be a part of every step of the process.”

While volunteers will clean the exterior of school buildings, entrances, parking lots and walkways, it’ll augment $20 million of investments the district has been making to school facilities, according to city spokeswoman Patricia Socarras.

For the cleanup days, the city will provide supplies and volunteers are encouraged to dress comfortably but with closed-toe shoes or sneakers.

Anyone under 18 who wishes to take part will need to have a waiver signed by a parent. Signing up is also advised at the city’s school facility website.

The cleanup locations and times are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 35 Camp St., Providence, RI 02906

Young Woods Elementary School, 674 Prairie Ave., Providence, RI 02905

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Anthony Carnevale Elementary School, 50 Springfield St., Providence, RI 02909

Quad of Classical High School, Central High School, and Providence Career and Technical Academy, 70 Fricker St., Providence, RI 02903

If either Friday or Saturday is rained out, the rain date is Sunday, Aug. 25.