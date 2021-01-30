Community helping at-risk residents stay safe during freezing cold

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The bitter cold is sticking around in Southern New England and a significant storm will impact our area beginning Monday morning.

A local business owner was driving around Providence Friday when she saw tents on the side of the road. A simple Facebook post led to raising thousands of dollars to help the homeless during the cold spell.

“Within minutes my phone was just dinging nonstop.”

Sarah Bates shared the post asking for donations to put people who are homeless into hotels. Twenty four hours later — the Rhode Island business owner raised more than $6-thousand dollars.

“We were overwhelmed with the response,” Bates said.

Bates teamed up with the Matthewson Street Church, who regularly helps the less fortunate. She said they raised enough money to put more than twenty people in a hotel room through Monday’s storm.

“These people are sleeping on the ground or in the snow, it’s devastating,” she said.

According to doctors, being outside in the extreme cold for just fifteen minutes can cause health issues — something the East Providence Fire Department can attest to.

“We can have calls that our hypothermia related. Pay attention to the weather, wind chill factor. Dress in layers. Limit your exposure to the outside,” Captain William Dailey said.

First responders aren’t the only ones seeing an increase in emergency calls. AAA Northeast says their roadside assistant calls go up thirty percent during cold spells.

“We train and prepare all year for these cold days. What we always anticipate is battery failures. Car actually need thirty percent more energy to start when the temperature dips into these freezing temperatures,” Senior Manager of Public Affairs Diana Guliotta said.

Bates said they are still accepting donations to keep people who are homeless out of the cold. Anyone interested can contact the Mathewson Street Church.