PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Community Angels are hosting their 15th Annual Coat and Toy Drive for Kids on Saturday afternoon.

The event will go from 12-2 p.m. at Alvarez High School on Adelaide Ave. in Providence.

The nonprofit organization’s mission is focused on improving the lives of children in the state by providing free toys, winter coats, gloves and hats to families in need.

There will also be photo opportunities with Santa Claus, hot chocolate, holiday cookies and pizza, all free and provided by sponsors.

In 2022, over 2,000 winter coats and over 5,000 toys were distributed to children and their families.

To learn more about the Community Angles, you can click here.