Communities across the state take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, many communities across Rhode Island took part National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The biannual event works to raise awareness of the millions of leftover prescription drugs, that wind up in the wrong hands.

Locations across the state had tables set up with drug disposal bins, giving people a safe way to get rid of their unwanted, or expired prescription drugs.

While this event happens twice a year, rug disposal bins are available year round at most local police departments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com