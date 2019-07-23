Commissioner plans to appoint Providence superintendent as part of takeover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s education commissioner says she will install her own superintendent to lead the Providence Public School Department if her proposal for the state to take over the district is approved.

Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has recommended the state take control of the struggling school district by invoking the 1997 Crowley Act. The state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education is scheduled to vote on the proposal Tuesday evening.

Infante-Green said in an interview with WPRI 12 that she anticipates appointing a person, whose exact title is still to be determined, who would act as superintendent and would report directly to her.

Her pick would replace Fran Gallo, who is expected to be appointed interim superintendent by the Providence School Board. (An initial vote on Gallo’s appointment is planned for next week).

More information on the timeline for the state takeover is expected to be released after the council meeting tonight, but Infante-Green said she doesn’t anticipate having control of the schools by the start of the school year on Sept. 3.

Infante-Green said she has a “couple of people” in mind for the new superintendent role.

“To do this work, we need to have people that have done this type of work,” she said.

Her plan for the state to control the city schools was announced on Friday in an agenda item for the council meeting. Infante-Green said the final of nine public forums held in the wake of a Johns Hopkins report that showed Providence schools were among the worst in the nation helped her make the decision that a takeover was necessary.

“The stories that were coming up were systemic issues,” Infante-Green said. “We failed a generation of students.”

Infante-Green, who was recently named the new education commissioner after working in other states, said her plan will include restructuring the district and removing “layers of bureaucracy.” The Crowley Act allows the state to take control of the budget, programs and personnel of underperforming schools.

She said the takeover would not resemble the one that happened in Central Falls in the 1990s. The struggling district is the only one with lower test scores than Providence.

“What happened in Central Falls was a financial takeover,” Infante-Green said. “Nothing else took place in Central Falls other than that. The state did not dictate curriculum, did not dictate who they had to hire, we did not dictate anything. What’s going to happen in Providence is going to be very, very different.”

While much of the plan is still a work in progress, Infante-Green said one of her new initiatives will be to track teacher and student absenteeism and post the statistics online.

Chronic absenteeism among both students and teachers was an issue detailed in the Hopkins report.

Infante-Green also said she plans to work with community members to improve the school culture, which will be detailed in a document expected to be ready by the start of the school year.

Mayor Jorge Elorza has thrown his support behind a state takeover, insisting it will allow rapid change to happen faster than the city can legally do it.

Changes to the teachers contract, for example, could be made under the state control model. Infante-Green said she doesn’t anticipate tearing up the collective bargaining agreement, but rather “working with the teachers union to figure out what works right for teachers.”

She added: “Any adult conversations that don’t lead to student outcome are problematic for me. All our conversations and work have to lead to that.”

Will she fire underperforming teachers? Infante-Green said “nothing is off the table,” but she doesn’t see that being the route she takes.

“If there are teachers, administrators, whoever, not doing what they have to do, then other conversations need to happen,” she said.

Infante-Green also said some expansion of charter schools will likely be part of the “toolkit” of a turnaround plan, but not the “end-all-be-all.”

“It’s about different options,” she said.

Infante-Green said ultimately she wants the district to be set up to run itself, so the state can withdraw control in the future.

“We are a very proud state, and I would like to be able to lead the way in education for the entire nation,” she said.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.