Providence to remove Christopher Columbus statue until board decides its fate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Christopher Columbus statue located in Providence’s Elmwood neighborhood will be removed for the time being, Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Thursday.

Elorza said the Special Committee for Commemorative Works will gather feedback from the community and provide advisement to the Board of Parks Commissioners, which will make the final decision on the statue’s future.

The six-member committee was created recently to engage residents in evaluating historical works around the city, which includes reviewing applications for new commemorative works and the proposed modification, relocation, or deaccession of existing works.

“We want our community’s voice centered in the decisions made around the memorials, historical markers and monuments that represent our city,” Elorza said. “These works should reflect the vibrancy of our neighborhoods and be a source of pride for the residents who live within them.”

“Through this committee, we are allowing the community to take an active role in shaping these decisions and hope that through future projects, we can better reflect the collective memory of our beautiful city in these landmarks,” he continued.

The Columbus statue has been boarded up and fenced off for more than a week to protect it from being defaced or destroyed by vandals.

Earlier this week, a flyer circulating on social media calling upon vandals to tear down left police on high alert, prompting a massive police response.

The statue has been vandalized several times within recent years, including twice last year; once on Columbus Day and the other just days before Thanksgiving.

The vandalism has sparked a debate over whether or not to move the statue to Federal Hill, though one city councilor introduced legislation opposing the relocation and another argued it should be removed from the city completely.