Columbus Day Parade returns to Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Columbus Day Parade returned to Federal Hill Sunday morning with Italian heritage on full display.

“I’ve been here my whole life,” Joanne Macedonio said.

Joanne Macedonio was surrounded by family up from Florida for the weekend, all waiting to watch her husband of over 60 years drive by in the parade in an antique Columbus Oil truck.

Macedonio showed off the fresh-baked Italian bread she had just bought on the Hill that would be part of their Italian dinner after the festivities.

For other families, part of the Columbus Day Parade festivities is trying all the food, starting with the sweets.

“We all come up here. It’s just like a tradition here,” James Holroyd said. “I got this cool cookie here, doughboys, cookies, everything.”

And don’t forget the sausage and peppers.

Restaurant owners said it always attracts a large crowd and big business for them, but this year, it had an extra special feel to it.

“People out. Businesses have been booming. More just that the enjoyment of seeing everybody get back to some sense of normality after the year and a half we’ve been having. It’s just fun,” Armando Bisceglia said.

Bisceglia owns Bacco in the heart of the festival and said even with restaurants short-staffed, they’re grateful.

“It’s nice to see people out. It’s nice to see people making money. And that’s the way it should be,” Bisceglia said.

The festival runs through Monday.