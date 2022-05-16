BOSTON — One week into the trial of a Providence man accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in 2019, the proceeding has been delayed because the judge tested positive for COVID.

Chief Judge Dennis Saylor disclosed the test result during a brief remote hearing Monday afternoon, according to U.S. District Court spokesperson Carolyn Meckbach.

Meckbach said the trial, which is currently underway, is now expected to resume May 23.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else involved in the trial is considered a close contact.

This is not the first time Coleman’s trial has been delayed due to COVID. The trial was originally supposed to start in February, but was delayed due to the general outbreak of the virus.

Coleman is charged with kidnapping Jassy Correia after meeting her at a Boston nightclub back in 2019, where the young woman was celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Prosecutors allege Coleman took Correia back to his Providence apartment on Chestnut Street, where he was seen on surveillance video carrying her inside. She is never seen leaving the building.

In the days following her disappearance, prosecutors said Coleman bought various supplies from several Rhode Island Walmart stores, including duct tape, gloves, safety goggles and a suitcase.

Coleman was stopped by police in Delaware several days later, with Correia’s body found in his trunk in the suitcase.

Coleman’s defense team argues Correia went with him willingly and that her death was the result of a fight that she initiated inside his car.

The jury has heard from 18 witnesses for the prosecution so far, including Providence police detectives. They have also been shown dash-cam footage from the traffic stop in Delaware when Correia’s body was found.

Kim Kalunian contributed to this story.