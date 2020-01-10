Clubs weigh in on nightlife reforms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of nightclub owners weighed in on nightlife safety Thursday night, as the City Council considers a package of nightclub ordinances aimed at reducing violence.

The three nightlife ordinances, sponsored by Council President Sabina Matos, are scheduled for a public hearing on Jan. 30.

The ordinances would require bars and clubs to have video surveillance; codify violations and fines for offenses such as bottle service and underage drinking; and prohibit new businesses in certain city zones from serving alcohol past 1 a.m.

The proposed reforms are recommendations that came out of a nightlife safety working group convened by Matos that met in private. Thursday night’s discussion was held in the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, which will ultimately vote on the proposals.

Providence has had issues with violence inside and outside nightclubs, along with complaints about noises and crowds when most bars and clubs close at 2 a.m.

“What we’re trying to do is to make sure we have clear rules,” Matos told the committee. “We want to make sure we have a city that is safe.”

Jesus Titin, who owns Aqua Lounge, Mi Sueño and JetSet Lounge, was one of several who spoke at the meeting. He acknowledged there have been some incidents at his establishments, but said the key to preventing violence is making sure his staff knows who the patrons are.

Titin also said there seemed to be some inequality in the bottle service ban, pointing out that certain forms of alcohol that are allowed to be served by the bottle — including wine, champagne and aguardiente — can have a higher alcohol content than certain liquors that are banned from being sold by the bottle.

“Almost everyone is this room has been fined for bottle service,” said Nick Hemond, the attorney for a large number of nightclubs in the city including Titin’s. He said there’s a “vicious cycle” of clubs feeling they have to sell liquor by the bottle because their competitors do so.

Hemond acknowledged that some nightclub owners are irresponsible, but said many cases of violence inside clubs are not the fault of the management.

“This is one of the only sectors of the economy where the place where something happens is penalized harder than the people who commit the crime,” Hemond said. He added that clubs can be afraid to call police to report incidents because they know they may be held responsible by the Board of Licenses later.

“So they’re damned if they do, and damned if they don’t,” Hemond said.

Board of Licenses Chairman Dylan Conley said tight profit margins are partly to blame for businesses violating the terms of their licenses. Restaurants, for example, have very tight margins — and therefore he said they seek to pivot to a “lounge,” even if they don’t have the proper license.

“We’ve permitted bakeries that turn into clubs,” Conley said.

Conley has previously floated the idea of a “nightclub zone,” which would concentrate the late-night clubs in one area of the city so that law enforcement can more easily respond to issues at closing time.

Matos said she doesn’t support creating a nightclub zone, but said the proposed ordinance that requires bars and clubs in certain commercial districts near neighborhoods to stop serving at 1 a.m. will serve to concentrate the 2 a.m. closings to a tighter area.

Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza, said the administration is still reviewing that particular ordinance to see how it would impact the economy. She said the mayor supports the other two proposed ordinances.

Hemond said he was mainly concerned about the ordinance that sets penalties for violations, which he said could be too harsh on businesses. He said the punishments, which range from fines to suspensions to shutting down a business for repeated offenses, escalate too quickly and should only look back on three years of history.

He pointed to the penalties for underage drinking, for example, which start with a $1,000 fine but would increase to a two-day license suspension for a second offense, 10-day license suspension for a third offense, 60-day reduction of hours for a fourth offense, and total license revocation for a fifth offense.

“I think when you see the first and second offense penalties they’re proposing, they’re OK,” Hemond said. “But then when you’re going after that, the penalties that are proposed … are more aggressive.”

Matos said these ordinances are the “beginning of the discussion,” indicating they’ll likely be amended before final passage.

