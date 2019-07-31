Club Seven can reopen pending appeal, but must close early

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation has ruled that Club Seven on Federal Hill can reopen during its appeal, but with strict conditions including an 11 p.m. closing time.

Nick Hemond, the lawyer for the nightclub, said the club is unlikely to reopen under the order because it has lost its staff during the month it’s been closed.

“They’re not in a position to open,” Hemond said. “They have to re-staff. … The goal of the neighbors is to run this place out of town and they’ve succeeded.”

The Federal Hill nightclub was shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses last week after one of its patrons, Stephen Cabral, was murdered on June 30. Police have arrested seven suspects, whom they say were also patrons at the club prior to the murder that took place up the street.

The licensing board said Seven was neglecting its licenses in several ways, including by becoming disorderly, having entertainment without a license and illegal bottle service. But surveillance videos played at a hearing showed that the dispute that led to Cabral’s death did not appear to start inside the club.

The owner of Club Seven, Anthony Luisi, appealed the decision to the state Department of Business Regulation (DBR), which will hold a full hearing at a date still to be determined. In the meantime, the DBR has granted the club an emergency stay to reopen pending appeal, though with strict conditions.

According to the written decision by DBR Director Elizabeth Tanner, the club must close by 11 p.m. each night, and have a police detail on the weekends and the night before state holidays. The club must also have private security, including at any parking lots such as the Caserta Pizzeria parking lot that are used by patrons to park.

Before it can open, the club was ordered by DBR submit a new security plan and nuisance plan to the Board of Licenses, explaining how the club will “mitigate safety risks” and other nuisances such as noise.

The club is also not allowed to play any music of any kind if it reopens under the order.

This is a developing story and will be updated.