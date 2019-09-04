Closing arguments to begin in Carman civil trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A federal court judge is scheduled to hear closing arguments in the civil trial against Nathan Carman at Providence Federal Court Wednesday morning.

Insurance company, BoatUS, is suing Carman over an $85,000 dollar claim on his sunken boat, Chicken Pox.

The boat went missing in September of 2016 while Carman and his mother were on a fishing trip.

Neither the boat or Carman’s mother, Linda, have been seen since the incident.

The company alleges Carman made “significant changes” to the boat, altering its seaworthiness.

In addition, the company claims Carman did not notify them of the alleged structural changes made to the vessel.

BoatUS claims Carman went as far to drill holes in the stern of the vessel, altering the structural integrity of trim taps previously installed.

Carman claims he thought he would be covered regardless of any changes.

The trial has played out on-and-off for more than three weeks.

During that time, the judge has heard testimony from the man who sold Carman the boat, oceanographers, insurance representatives, and even Carman himself.

In his testimony, Carman said his mother was, “More of a problem than a solution in tense situations.”

Carman claims he gave his mother a task while he was trying to gather safety gear.

He said he didn’t remember if he called out for her at that point.

Carman said once he got on the life raft he stood up, looked and called for his mother, with no success.

Carman was found on a life raft by a passing freighter a week after his boat went missing.

The judge has limited the scope of this trial to only include the insurance portion of the case.

Questions regarding his mother’s disappearance are not being considered in the verdict.