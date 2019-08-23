Cleanup efforts underway at Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In anticipation of the upcoming school year, volunteers are helping with cleanup efforts at Providence schools.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is expected to join members of the Providence School Board for two community clean up events scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Friday, cleanup will take place at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and Young Woods Elementary School.

Then on Saturday, volunteer teams will work on Carnevale Elementary School and a series of high schools.

The efforts follow a report from Johns Hopkins University Institute for Education Policy that found the school district is struggling in several areas.

Many teachers, parents, students and officials are hoping the schools will be cleaned up before school begins on Sept. 3.

“Even this weekend, on top of the work that is being done, I am going to be out there. We are asking the community to come up,” said Elorza. “Many people want to volunteer want to roll up their sleeves to help beautify the buildings. It’s going to take everyone to get this done.”

Today starts one of two community clean-up days for @pvdschools. Mayor @Jorge_Elorza and other leaders are asking for the community’s help in getting schools student ready for the new year. Classes start Sept 3. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/zUOu5pV1Ms — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) August 23, 2019

Volunteers will help clean the school exteriors, including parking lots and walkways.

Elorza is calling the cleanup effort a collaborative process for the community.

“The community is at the table, our vendors are at the table, and our entire operations team is making sure schools are ready to go starting Sept. 3rd.”

Elorza said the work is on top of the $20 million investment that was made to school infrastructure that began earlier this year.