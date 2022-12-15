PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Four men claiming to be police officers burst into a home in South Providence early Thursday morning in a violent home invasion and robbery.

Police said they were called to 30 Trask St. shortly after 5 a.m. and found a side door busted open with the door locks and latches broken off.

Inside, the apartment “was in complete disarray, drawers were found flipped, clothing scatted across the floors,” according to the responding officer.

A male resident of the home told police that he was awakened shortly before 3 a.m. by a loud banging, and then the door was “violently forced open.” Four men rushed into the home shouting: “Police, get on the floor.”

The resident said he was hit on the head with a gun and his hands were put into zip ties. Another male in the house was also struck on the head with a firearm and zip-tied.

Two women and children were also in the home at the time. Police said one of the assailants threatened one of the women with harm if she attempted to make any noise.

One of the suspects demanded to know “where the money is kept” and proceeded to ransack the home, according to police.

The suspects made off with $7,500 in cash, jewelry and five cellphones. They also stole a 2011 white Jeep Cherokee.

One of the residents was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and treated for a head wound, while the other was treated on scene with minor injuries.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said the home invasion was a targeted incident, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.