Civil order issued to bring convicted former councilman into court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A civil order called a “body attachment” has been issued for former City Councilman Luis Aponte to be brought into Providence District Court by law enforcement.

The order, issued Tuesday, is for a case called State of Rhode Island Central Collections Unit v. Aponte. According to court records, a default judgment was entered against Aponte on Aug. 28 for $1,623.83, most of which is unpaid fines owed to the Central Collections Unit.

The state’s relatively new collections unit was established to collect unpaid debts to state agencies. Aponte agreed to pay a fine of $1,500 to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission last year after an investigation into his council vote to re-zone an East Side property owned by his landlord at the time.

Reached by phone, Aponte’s lawyer Edward Roy said he believed this was the result of a misunderstanding, but was trying to learn more information.

Paul Grimaldi, a spokesperson for the Central Collections Unit, said he expects Aponte to be picked up by law enforcement on Wednesday.

Aponte’s latest legal trouble comes after his unrelated criminal plea in July to a charge of felony embezzlement, after spending thousands of dollars from his campaign account on personal expenses. The judge did not sentence him to jail time, but Aponte had to resign his seat representing Ward 10 as a result.

Aponte also owed more than $50,000 in fines to the Rhode Island Board of Elections as of June, according to the most recent report on the board’s website, for repeatedly filing his campaign finance reports late.

The former councilman was ordered as a condition of his 4.5-year probation to file all outstanding campaign finance reports, including one from 2017, which he has since done.

According to his most recent report, he emptied out his campaign account after his conviction by making a $1,000 donation to the organization OpenDoors, and spending $614 on a political consultant and bookkeeper.

The account now has a zero balance, Aponte reported.

