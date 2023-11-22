PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Brett Smiley named a new working group tasked with helping the city figure out what needs to happen before the city regains control of Providence Public Schools, which have been under state control since 2019.

The “Return to Local Control Cabinet” includes city government workers like the mayor’s chief of staff, director of public policy, deputy finance director, City Council staffers, the school board president, and staffers throughout other departments. Here’s the full list:

Emily Ward Crowell, Chief of Staff

Sheila Dormody, Chief of Policy and Resiliency

Michael Napolitano, Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs

Thomas Kerr-Vanderslice, Deputy Director of Policy

Kristina Brown, Providence City Council Chief of Staff

Aaron Easter Gardner, Providence City Council Senior Director of Policy

Miguel Youngs, Providence City Council Policy and Public Affairs Coordinator

Erlin Rogel, Providence School Board President

Toni Akin, Providence School Board Member

Amanda Pontarelli, Acting Director of Public Property

Krystle Lindberg, Deputy Finance Director

Stephen Grace, Recreation Director

Wedley Thelemaque, Community Health Coordinator

Anthony Aquino, Community Engagement Director

Smiley said the group will meet through January to guide engagement with the community, review internal processes, and figure out what the city has to do to be ready to regain control of the schools.

“We want to make sure that we don’t just go back to doing things the way we used to do them, but that we actually run the schools better,” Smiley told Target 12.

The state currently has control of the district until 2025, though the education commissioner could decide to extend that.

The original turnaround plan, released in June 2020, set dozens of goals for the state-run district to hit in the 2024-25 school year, ranging from math and English proficiency to graduation rates and attendance.

Smiley said one of the takeaways from a 2019 outside review of the Providence Public School District was that many administrative challenges were present beyond traditional educational hurdles.

“That committee is making sure that the administrative work: purchasing and facilities management and HR and IT, all the things that it takes to operate an organization that’s almost the size of city government itself — which we used to do but haven’t done now for several years — is ready to take them back,” Smiley said.

The 93-page report was conducted by the Johns Hopkins University Institute for Education Policy and also looked at Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) test scores.

In 2018, results showed fewer than one in five Providence Public School District students were proficient in English language arts and math across all grades, and the rates get worse as students get older.

The test scores released this year showed nearly 30% of third through eighth-grade public-school students met or exceeded expectations in math last spring, representing just a 2.7 percentage point increase from a year earlier.

Smiley said the results still are “not anywhere near where they should be,” but trends are moving in the right direction.

“That’s comforting for me, and I think underscores for me, my confidence that we will be ready to take the schools back and that the takeover will end and our schools will be returned to local control,” he said. “Exactly when that is, is to be determined. But it’s not that far away.”