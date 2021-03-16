City requests dismissal of lawsuit regarding officer-involved moped crash

Jhamal Gonsalves (Courtesy: Kendra Thibault)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The City of Providence is refusing to take responsibility for an officer-involved moped crash last October that critically injured a 24-year-old man.

Back in January, Jhamal Gonsalves filed a lawsuit against the city through his mother and fiancée, which claimed he “was operating his vehicle in a safe manner and using due care” when Providence police officers “used excessive and unsafe force” to stop him, resulting in the crash.

In response to the lawsuit, the city filed a motion to dismiss the allegations Monday.

The city rejects the claim that Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré “acted with reckless disregard and deliberate indifference in hiring, screening and training” the two officers involved in the crash, Kyle Endres and Brad McParlin.

The motion also denies that both Paré and Clements didn’t provide either officer with “adequate training, education and discipline.”

Both officers have denied wrongdoing, and neither are facing criminal charges. Attorney General Peter Neronha announced earlier this year that he could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they acted with criminal recklessness.

While the Gonsalves family would not comment on the ongoing lawsuit, their Attorney Jude Kerrison said they are grateful for the community’s continued support.

“Jhamal continues to move forward with his recovery with determination,” Kerrison said in a statement.

Sarah Doiron contributed to this report.

