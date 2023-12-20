PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A settlement in the federal lawsuit filed against the city of Providence after a man was critically injured in a 2020 officer-involved moped crash was approved by the City Council’s Committee on Claims and Pending Suits on Wednesday night.

Last month, the settlement between Jhamal Gonsalves and the city (and other officials named as defendants) was posted to the case’s docket in late November (then later removed).

Gonsalves’s attorney, Jude Kerrison, sought compensation for injuries and damages Gonsalves sustained on Oct. 18, 2020, when he was on a moped traveling on Elmwood Avenue along with a large group of other bikers and ATV riders.

Jhamal Gonsalves was left critically injured in an. Oct. 2020 moped crash involving Providence police.

After meeting in executive session for almost an hour and a half Wednesday night, Councilman John Goncalves, who chairs the committee, announced the panel unanimously voted to approve the proposed settlement “up to an amount.” On the advice of the city’s law department, Goncalves said details of the settlement would become public when the documents were signed by all parties to the case.

“The decision brings this case one step closer to resolution and closure. We continue to keep Jhamal and his family in our thoughts and prayers,” Goncalves said.

The lawsuit, filed in 2021, accused a Providence police officer of pursuing Gonsalves and ordering others to “box him in” and that police “used excessive and unsafe force” to stop him, resulting in the crash.

Col. Hugh Clements, former Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Officers Kyle Endres and Brad McParlin, and the city are listed as defendants in the suit.

The lawsuit also said Gonsalves lost control of his moped trying to avoid a cruiser and slammed into a wall, leaving him with a serious head injury that, at the time, had left him in a coma for several weeks.

The case was headed to trial before mediation between attorneys for Gonsalves and the city reportedly ended. Court records show a trial date had been tentatively set for March.

Target 12 contacted the attorney representing Gonsalves and his guardians for comment by phone and email but has not yet heard back.

In early 2021, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced no charges would be filed against the officer involved in the crash.

At the time, Neronha said his office determined that the actions of Officer Kyle Endres, who was driving the cruiser involved in the crash, did not rise to the criminal standard of “recklessness,” but said it may have been civilly negligent.