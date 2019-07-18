City councilor to introduce ordinance restricting hours of new Federal Hill businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence city councilor is pushing to prevent future Federal Hill businesses from being open past midnight, for now.

This comes as the fate of Federal Hill’s Club Seven remains uncertain after police say a deadly assault took place outside the club last month.

After a third hearing on Club Seven Wednesday afternoon, the Providence Board of License said it will rule next Wednesday on whether to permanently close the club following the death of Stephen Cabral in June.

Wednesday, the board viewed video taken inside the club and on Spruce Street the night of Cabral’s death, while also hearing from Providence Police and the attorney representing Club Seven.

Last week, Eyewitness News spoke with the executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, who said the association is working to stop new late-night business in the area in the name of safety.

Now, Providence City Councilwoman Rachel Miller is set to introduce an ordinance tackling that same issue.

Miller, who represents Federal Hill and the West End, will introduce the ordinance Thursday night. It would ensure any new businesses looking to open on Federal Hill couldn’t stay open after midnight.

Miller says her ordinance would be a one-year moratorium on late-night establishments in the area.

“This problem of nightclubs coming shoulder to shoulder with residential neighborhoods is a citywide problem. So, what this would do is give us some space to create a policy to address this problem,” Miller says. “There are clubs that know how to do security and want to be good neighbors. I’m not trying to penalize them in any way.”

Miller told Eyewitness News she hopes Club Seven will be permanently closed, as does Cabral’s family. The board of licenses is slated to make that decision next Wednesday.