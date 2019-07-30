Amid reports of mice and crumbling ceilings, councilman demands update on Providence school repairs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Weeks after a scathing report about the conditions inside Providence Public Schools was released, a city councilman said the Providence City Council is being left in the dark about ongoing repairs.

His complaint comes amid reports of mice in classrooms and crumbling ceilings.

“There were two dead mice in sticky traps,” said Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro, speaking to Eyewitness News about Hope High School.

Calabro also said a teacher from Carnevale Elementary School sent her photos of a cereal container that had been eaten away by mice that she was supposed to serve to students and mice droppings across the tops of other cereal containers.

A $20 million measure was passed earlier this year for repairs. However, Councilman David Salvatore said neither he nor his colleagues have received an update on how the money is being spent.

“Without a plan and not knowing what is happening in our schools, some of us are growing increasingly frustrated that the school buildings will not be ready to open Sept. 3rd,” Salvatore said. “I think we have the responsibility from a public health perspective to address these issues prior to the beginning of school.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the mayor’s office and was told more than a dozen schools are currently undergoing reconstruction project.

The mayor’s office said the costs listed below are evolving numbers based on bids the city receives, change orders, and other factors.

School: Vartan Gregorian Elementary School

Scope of work:

Roof replacement ($2,917,080.00)

Classroom reconstruction ($473,973.00)

1. Replacement of vents

2. Lighting and fire alarm replacement

3. Exterior glass block and masonry repairs

Lead:

1. Roof Replacement: Apparent low bidder: Titan Roofing, expected to be completed June, 2020.

2. Classroom reconstruction: Tavares LLC, expected to be completed late-August, 2019.

School: Hope High School

Scope of work:

Roof replacement ($3,689,065.00)

Fire upgrades ($723,920.00)

Radiator system improvements ($349,953.00)

Lead:

1. Roof Replacements: Apparent Low Bidder: McKenna Roofing, expected to be completed late-June, 2020.

2. Fire Upgrades: Tavares LLC, expected to be completed mid-September, 2019.

3. Radiator Improvements: Contractor pending, expected to be completed early-November, 2019.

School: Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex (JSEC)

Scope of work:

Roof replacement ($355,733.00)

Lead: McKenna Roofing, completed.

School: Veazie Elementary School

Scope of work:

Roof replacement ($1,554,755.00 )

Lead: McKenna Roofing, expected to be completed in late-December, 2019.

School: Martin Luther King Elementary School

Scope of work:

Repairs to entrance doors ($77,485.00)

Lead: Tavares LLC, expected to be completed late-August, 2019.

School: Frank Spaziano Elementary School

Scope of work:

1. Fire system upgrades ($816,790.00)

2. Sprinkler System Upgrades ($816,790.00)

Lead:

1. Fire System, Aladdin Electric, expected to be completed in late-September, 2019.

2. Sprinkler System, Delta Mechanical, expected to be completed in late-August, 2019.

School: Central High School

Scope of work:

RTU (Roof Top Unit) replacement ($788,556.00 )

Lead: Aero Mechanical, expected to be completed early-December, 2019.

School: Carl Lauro Elementary School

Scope of work:

RTU (Roof Top Unit) instillation for cafetorium ($1,074,000)

Electrical conduit upgrades, ($191,965.00)

Lead:

1. Apparent Lowest Bidder: Tavares,LLC, expected completed late-December, 2019.

2. Electrical: James J. O’Rourke Electric, completed.

School: Esek Hopkins Middle School

Scope of work:

Cafeteria HVAC Improvements ($120,410.00 )

Lead: Bid not yet awarded to contractor (timeline dependent on award).

School: Alan Feinstein Elementary School

Scope of work:

Heating system improvements ($191,502.00)

Lead: Bid not yet awarded to contractor, expected to be completed early-November 2019.

School: Kizirian Elementary School

Scope of work:

Unit heater replacement and improvements ($151,577.00)

Lead: Bid not yet awarded to contractor, expected to be completed early-November,2019.

School: Classical High School

Scope of work:

Emergent roof repair ($165,000)

Lead: McKenna Roofing, completed.

School: Classical, Central, and PCTA

Scope of work: Security lighting upgrades ($168,000)

Lead: Aladdin Electric Company, expected to be completed late-August, 2019.

Window film installation in 28 schools: ($190,000)

Lead: Contractor pending, expected to be completed late-August, 2019.

School: Charles N. Fortes Elementary School

Scope of work:

Roof Replacement ($655,588.00), part of 2020 capital plan.

Lead: Contractor pending, currently in design phase.

School: Carl G. Lauro Elementary School

Scope of work: Facade improvements ($2,690,248), part of 2020 capital plan.

Lead: Contractor pending, currently in design phase.

School: Hope High School

Scope of work: Facade improvements ($581,689), part of 2020 capital plan.

Lead: Contractor pending, currently in design phase.

Various Schools:

Scope of work: Furniture, Fixture and Equipment within schools as needed ($2,500,000).

Lead: Contractors for this are on an as-needed basis, ongoing.

School: Veazie Elementary School

Scope of work: Emergent roof repairs ($128,370).

Lead: McKenna Roofing, completed.

School: Hope High School

Scope of work: Emergent roof repairs ($49,500).

Lead: McKenna Roofing, completed.