PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The closure of the vehicle gate portion of Providence’s hurricane barrier on Wednesday morning was only the third time it was closed in the last five years, but the second time in recent weeks.

The Fox Point Hurricane Protection Barrier closed at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday morning and opened at 10:05 a.m. “as the ocean surge peaked during that time,” according to Bryan Purtell, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier “provides virtually complete protection against tidal flooding from hurricanes and other coastal storms to about 280 acres of downtown Providence.”

Purtell says there are several factors that determine when to close the barrier including projected high tide water levels and actual storm surges from storms and weather conditions, including wind speeds.

However, the closure of the vehicle gate portion of the barrier is rare. The barrier was closed for a storm just under a month ago on Dec. 18, but prior to that hadn’t been closed since Tropical Storm Henri in August 2021, according to city spokesperson Josh Estrella.

Providence saw its fair share of flooding in 2023. Last September, water was so high that firefighters had to rescue dozens of stranded residents to higher ground.

“I came into office thinking that snowstorms are what makes or breaks mayors, and what we’ve dealt with all year is flooding,” Mayor Brett Smiley said last week during a live interview on 12 News at 4.

In 2024, he said, city officials plan “to get much more serious about resiliency [and] climate adaptation in the city of Providence. It is undeniable that we are feeling the effects of climate change, and we need to get serious fast.”

Purtell says the river gates close more frequently than the street gats, on an average of three to six times per year.

The barrier is a 700-foot-long concrete structure that’s 25 feet high. Three gates, each 40 feet high by 40 feet wide, prevent floodwaters from entering the bay when closed.

There are three vehicle gates at Allens Avenue, South Main Street, and the Narragansett Electric Company, plus five sewer gates that aim to prevent high tides from backing up through sewer lines.

The barrier was constructed between 1961 and 1966 after Providence suffered extensive damage from the Hurricane of 1938 and then Hurricane Carol in 1954. In each of those instances, the city was dumped with up to eight feet of water in the city’s commercial area, according to the Army Corps New England District.

The Corps of Engineers Cape Cod Canal Project Office operates and maintains the barrier’s elements located within the Providence River banks, though the city operates and maintains the rest of the structure.

The city made repairs to the barrier in phases last year, which included replacing the hydraulics that operate the barrier’s sewer gates.

Estrella says in April crews will replace four of the road plates on Bridge Street, South Water Street, South Main Street, and Allens Avenue. The plates are in place to protect the hydraulic system.

The city will not close roads during that work but will post temporary detours, according to Estrella. The $1.5 million project will take anywhere from 12 to 16 weeks to complete and is part of a larger $3 million investment in the barrier being made by Smiley’s administration using federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“Repairs to the hurricane barrier are long overdue and we are committed to making sure that the repairs are completed as quickly and safely as possible,” Smiley said last year.