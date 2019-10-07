City board to consider whether lounge can reopen after murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The hookah lounge where a man was stabbed to death will go before the Providence Board of Licenses Monday afternoon.

Nara Lounge, on Atwells Avenue, has been closed since a man was stabbed inside the business late Wednesday night.

The club’s attorney, Nick Hemond, said the club agreed to the closure and would have remained closed for a few days anyway out of respect for the victim.

Monday’s hearing will detail how the attack occurred, and the Board of Licenses will review the evidence to determine whether or not the business could have done anything more to prevent it.

Providence Police say Troy Pine, 46, was stabbed around 11 p.m. inside the hookah lounge by another man, who ducked out the back of the business.

Police believe that man was Joel Francisco, 41, and Target 12 has confirmed police are still looking for him.

Pine made his way outside and was found on the sidewalk. He later was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, according to police.

Police said the club has been cooperating with the investigation and provided surveillance video.

Hemond said there was no security on duty at the club Wednesday night — which is required on nights with entertainment — because the security guard did not show up.

The lounge had a live band playing on Wednesday night.

“There was a security guard scheduled to be there,” Hemond said outside the Board of Licenses meeting. “What I’ve been told is that that person did not show up to work.”

Wayne Fantasia, the owner of the security company, NES Solutions, disputed that claim. He said the company provides security services to Nara on Friday and Saturday nights and is sometimes requested on other weeknights.

But he said the company hasn’t worked a Wednesday for Nara since Sept. 4, and did not receive a request to work Wednesday night.

“Our prayers and best wishes go out to the family of the victim,” Fantasia said in a statement.

Hemond later said it appeared that the owners had canceled a previous Wednesday night, but the company thought they had canceled all Wednesday nights.

Efforts toward neighborhood safety

Nightclub violence is a major topic of discussion in Providence, with a working group currently trying to come up with solutions to the problem of repeated shootings and stabbings around 2 a.m. when clubs let out.

In this case, the violence happened earlier in the night, and inside the club.

“This was a random act of violence,” Federal Hill Councilwoman Rachel Miller said last week. “It could’ve happened anywhere.”

She said the victim was a regular on Federal Hill, and described the owner of Nara Lounge as “devastated.”

Miller herself has proposed a moratorium on 2 a.m. liquor licenses on Federal Hill.

Another nightclub on the Hill, Seven, on Spruce Street, was shut down over the summer following a murder that took place up the street.

Rick Simone with the Federal Hill Commerce Association also described this murder as “dramatically different” than the previous violence.

“This is not a venue that we have a problem with,” Simone said. “This was something that was incredibly random.”

“Our hearts are broken for the victim that passed away,” Simone added.

Simone and Miller both encouraged people to attend the Columbus Day festival on Federal Hill this coming weekend.

“I want people to know that Federal Hill is safe,” Miller said. “It is a place to celebrate.”