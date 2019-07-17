City board could examine surveillance video from Prov. nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses is expected Wednesday afternoon to study surveillance video from an embattled Federal Hill nightclub on the night a North Providence man was beaten and stabbed to death near the club late last month.

Seven, on Spruce Street, has been closed at the board’s order for the entire month of July after the killing of Stephen Cabral, 28.

According to police, Cabral got into an argument with a group of people after he and his friends left Seven around 2 a.m. on June 30. The verbal exchange became physical, then turned deadly.

Police have made five arrests in the homicide and have said they are still searching for more suspects.

The board postponed the issue from last week after police issued a search warrant to Cox Communications for the surveillance video.

Police investigators are working to determine if the massive fight started inside the club.

Five years ago, the Board of Licenses revoked the license of the 3 Dollar Bar on Atwells Avenue after a similar situation where a deadly assault took place. In that case, it was determined the fight started inside the bar and employees did not try to stop it or call police.

But at last week’s meeting, an attorney for Seven, Nick Hemond, said that was immaterial. “There was a street shooting on Spruce Street up the road that this board dismissed because they didn’t have the evidence to connect it to it. And there are a lot of nightclubs and lounges on Atwells Avenue, and all of their patrons park on Spruce Street.”

The owner of Seven estimates he has already lost between $50,000-100,000 and expects that number to continue to climb the longer his business remains closed.

Providence Police Colonel Hugh Clements has told Eyewitness News he hopes Seven never reopens.