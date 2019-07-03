Citizens Bank sued on behalf of worker with disability

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Citizens Bank call center supervisor developed anxiety due to having to answer customer phone calls, but the bank refused to put him in a different job, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in its complaint that the Providence-based employer violated federal law, refusing to provide reasonable accommodation to the call center supervisor.

The suit said he developed anxiety and requested reassignment to a position where he wasn’t fielding customer complaints. The anxiety became so severe he had to take a medical leave of absence.

Citizens Bank had several different other positions he was qualified to fill, the complaint said, but they refused to move him or discuss alternative accommodations with him unless he returned to his job in the call center.

The employee was then forced to resign.

The EEOC says it was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). They’d tried to come to a settlement with Citizens before mounting a lawsuit, but are now seeking back pay, compensatory and punitive damages and injunctive relief, the commission said Tuesday.

Eyewitness News reached out to Citizens Bank for comment but a spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.