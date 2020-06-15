Cicilline: Juneteenth should be a national holiday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rep. David Cicilline said his office will be closed on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks the end of slavery in America. It’s the date when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform slaves of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In a tweet, Cicilline said June 19 should be a national holiday.

“Let’s all use this day to reflect on the work that remains to conquer racism in America,” he wrote.

Cicilline’s decision to close his office for Juneteenth comes as the nation grapples with civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.