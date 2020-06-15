Cicilline: Juneteenth should be a national holiday

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cicilline speaking on the House floor on Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rep. David Cicilline said his office will be closed on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks the end of slavery in America. It’s the date when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform slaves of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In a tweet, Cicilline said June 19 should be a national holiday.

“Let’s all use this day to reflect on the work that remains to conquer racism in America,” he wrote.

Cicilline’s decision to close his office for Juneteenth comes as the nation grapples with civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com