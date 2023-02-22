EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent for Christians across the globe.

Like in past years, some churches are offering ashes to go for those who can’t make it to church.

Several people took advantage of the drive-through ashes outside Newman Congregational Church in East Providence Wednesday morning.

“This is an opportunity for busy people who would really appreciate participating in that ceremony and that tradition to remind us of our human fragility and the fragility of life and just to remind us that we are loved in God’s eyes,” Rev. Jennifer Zogg said.

Ashes to go will be available at this location until 9 a.m.

There are also several Ash Wednesday services being held at churches across the region.